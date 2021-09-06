Scherzer strikes out 13, Dodgers beat Cardinals 5-1

AP National Sports

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out 13 in his hometown and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Scherzer permitted one unearned run and six hits in eight innings in his 104th double-digit strikeout game, including six against St. Louis. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is six away from becoming the 19th player in big league history to reach 3,000 Ks. The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games. They dropped 3 1/2 games back of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card.