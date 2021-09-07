Done in singles, US still has some hopes in US Open doubles

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — While the Americans are all done in singles at the U.S. Open, there’s still some home hopes in doubles. In fact, at least one U.S. man is already guaranteed to play for the title. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson reached the semifinals of the men’s draw after a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over the No. 6-seeded team of Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau on Tuesday. Given a wild card into the tournament, Querrey and Johnson will face the fourth-seeded team of American Rajeev Ram and Britain’s Joe Salisbury in the semifinals. Coco Gauff and Caty McNally can reach the women’s semifinals Wednesday.