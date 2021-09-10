No. 17 Coastal Carolina wins third staight over Kansas 49-22

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reese White ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, Grayson McCall threw for two scores and ran for a third and No. 17 Coastal Carolina beat Kansas for the third straight season, 49-22 on Friday night. Grayson McCall threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Chanticleers won for the 13th time in their last 14 games. The Jayhawks cut things to 28-22 midway through the third quarter after quarterback Jason Bean ran for two long touchdowns. But White added his final two touchdowns after that as Coastal Caorlina opened up a big lead.