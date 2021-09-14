Nan Wooden, daughter of UCLA coach John Wooden, dies at 87

AP National Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The daughter of the late UCLA basketball coach John Wooden has died. The university says Nan Wooden died of natural causes in Los Angeles. She was a fixture at the Bruins’ basketball games long after her father retired in 1975, when UCLA won its 10th NCAA championship. She often sat in her father’s reserved seat at Pauley Pavilion, which served as a gathering point for extended family and friends. John Wooden died in 2010 at age 99. Nan Wooden was 87.