Titans sign kicker Randy Bullock, put safety Hooker on IR

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have another new kicker, signing Randy Bullock off their practice squad. Safety Amani Hooker has become the latest starter on injured reserve. The Titans announced the moves Tuesday, a day after releasing kicker Michael Badgley. Tennessee signed Bullock to the practice squad Saturday when it put kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve with an injured right groin. Badgley was the first kicker promoted from the practice squad and given a chance, but he missed an extra point and a field goal in the 38-13 loss to Arizona. Hooker left that game with an injured foot.