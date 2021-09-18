Bubic and Royals dent Mariners, Kikuchi with 8-1 victory

AP National Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic allowed two hits over 6 1/3 innings in his best start this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat Seattle 8-1 to put another dent in the Mariners’ slim playoff chances. Yusei Kikuchi dropped to 0-3 in eight starts since winning at Tampa Bay at Aug. 3. He gave up three runs and eight hits, needing 86 pitches to get through three innings. Seattle lost for the fifth time in seven games and dropped four games behind Toronto for the AL’s second wild-card berth with 14 games remaining.