Arrow Electronics commits to sponsor extension with McLaren

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Arrow Electronics has agreed to a contract extension with the McLaren SP race team. The announcement was made ahead of Sunday’s race at Laguna Seca, where Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward was in championship contention. The agreement keeps Arrow in the team name and the company will also continue its association with the McLaren Formula One team. The McLaren portion of the organization will assume majority control of the IndyCar team from Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson at the end of this season. The team plans to expand to three cars by 2023.