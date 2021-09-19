Clifford’s growing comfort fueling No. 6 Penn State’s rise

AP National Sports

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford played arguably the best game of his career in Penn State’s 28-20 victory over Auburn. Clifford took his time all night and steadily worked through his progressions to complete 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He was efficient and effective and his rejuvenated confidence is proving to be infectious. Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 after the win.