Browns’ WR Landry has knee sprain, could miss multiple games

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry could miss multiple games after spraining his knee in Sunday’s win over Houston. Landry hurt his medial collateral ligament while being tackled at the end of a 9-yard completion on Cleveland’s second offensive play. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry will be “week to week” but provided no other specifics on a timeline for his return. Stefanski did not rule Landry out for this week’s game against Chicago, but it’s unlikely he’ll be back quickly from this type of injury. If Landry has to go on injured reserve, he’ll have to miss a minimum of three games.