Southern Illinois rallies to defeat Illinois State 35-17

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker threw two touchdown passes and Javon Williams Jr., rushed for two in a Southern Illinois comeback that saw the Salukis score five unanswered touchdowns and defeat Illinois State 35-17 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener. Jackson Waring’s 1-yard touchdown run had given Illinois State a 17-0 lead early in the third quarter, but the game flipped from there as Southern Illinois forced two punts, a fumble and took over on downs three times on the Redbirds final six possessions. Baker was 21 of 32 passing for 227 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice. Waring passed for 166 yards for Illinois State.