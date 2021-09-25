Turner ignites Davidson in 28-16 win over San Diego

AP National Sports

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Louis Colosimo’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Eli Turner Jr. with 2:34 left helped Davidson secure a 28-16 win over San Diego. Facing third-and-14, Colosimo found Turner across the middle who then ran it in for the score. The Wildcats’ brief scoring drive followed a Torreros drive in which they turned it over on downs deep in their own territory with three minutes left. Turner also had a rushing touchdown which was set up by his 34-yard pass to Jalen Staples. Mason Randall finished with 178 yards passing with a touchdown and interception for San Diego.