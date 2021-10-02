Defenders strike as Nice beats Brest 2-1 in French league

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Defenders Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard scored as Nice beat struggling Brest 2-1 to go third in the French league. Former Barcelona defender Todibo’s first goal of the season came seconds before the break. Bard headed in the second midway through the second half from forward Amine Gouiri’s pass. Nice is two points behind second-placed Lens and eight behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain. In the day’s other game Montpellier drew 1-1 with Strasbourg in a midtable clash where veteran striker Kevin Gameiro scored. Runaway leader PSG looks for a ninth straight win on Sunday.