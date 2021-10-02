Leeds exhales with 1-0 victory over Watford in EPL

AP National Sports

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds has held on for its first victory of the Premier League season after defender Diego Llorente scored early in the 1-0 win over Watford. The Spain center back netted from close range after 18 minutes by getting his left foot on the ball after Watford midfielder Juraj Kucka tried to clear a corner but instead headed it in front of the goal. Leeds kept its first clean sheet of the league season after allowing 14 goals in its first six matches from which it had managed just three draws. The lackluster start to season followed Leeds’ surprisingly strong ninth-place finish last season, when it returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.