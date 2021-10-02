QB Daniels not starting for No. 2 Georgia against No. 8 Hogs

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s key Southeastern Conference game against No. 8 Arkansas because of a right lat injury. Stetson Bennett is making his second start of the season. Daniels’ injury was not expected to keep him from playing. Coach Kirby Smart described the injury as Grade 1, the mildest grade, in an interview with ESPN on Friday. Daniels is in uniform and participated in pregame warmups but Bennett took pregame snaps with the first-team offense. Freshman Carson Beck worked with the second team.