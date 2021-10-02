Robinson, defense push No. 1 Bama past No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for career highs of 171 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama mostly throttled the nation’s top offense in a 42-21 victory over No. 12 Mississippi.Bryce Young passed for a couple of touchdowns for the Crimson Tide but the ’Bama defense and ground game stole some of the thunder from a matchup of the two leading Heisman Trophy contenders coming into the game.Alabama turned to Robinson to play keep away from Matt Corral and the offense of the Rebels, who had breezed through three nonconference games before an open date.