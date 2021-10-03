Kean, Calabria replace Immobile, Tolói in Italy squad

AP National Sports

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Moise Kean and Davide Calabria have been called up to the Italy squad for the Nations League semifinal match against Spain. Juventus forward Kean replaces Ciro Immobile. AC Milan defender Calabria comes in for Rafael Tolói. Immobile and Tolói were injured while with their clubs. Both were part of the Italy squad that won the European Championship in July. Italy meets Spain in Milan in the Nations League final four next Wednesday. The winner will face world champion France or Belgium in the final on Oct. 10.