FIFA clears defender Araujo to play for Mexico national team

AP National Sports

United States defender Julián Araujo has been cleared to change his national eligibility to Mexico. FIFA confirmed the switch on Monday. The 20-year-old LA Galaxy defender made his debut for the U.S. last December in a friendly. He started at right back in a 6-0 win over El Salvador. Araujo previously represented the U.S. at age-group levels through the Under-23 team. He is from Lompoc, California, and has family ties to Mexico. Araujo was yet to play a competitive game for the U.S. senior team and was eligible within FIFA’s rules to switch national teams.