Free agency decisions for Semien, Ray loom over Jays’ winter

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien sounded like a man with unfinished business in Toronto after his Blue Jays endured a near-miss finish in the AL wild-card race. Between now and spring training, the All-Star slugger must decide whether he wants to come back to Canada to try finish it. Semien and left-hander Robbie Ray, a favorite for the AL Cy Young award, are the two biggest free agents for a Blue Jays team whose 91 victories left them one win behind East rivals Boston and New York for a playoff spot.