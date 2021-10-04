Park appeals to Man U fans to stop singing offensive song

AP National Sports

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung has appealed to the club’s fans to stop singing a song that contains a racial stereotype about his native South Korea. United fans chanted a song about Park during his time at the club from 2005-12 which included a disparaging line about Koreans eating dog meat. The song is still heard at Old Trafford and the now-retired Park says he wants to educate supporters about why the words are hurtful to him and people from South Korea. Park was prompted to speak out after hearing United fans singing the song last month in an away match against Wolverhampton as the team presented South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan.