April retrial date for man who killed ex-Saints star Smith

AP National Sports

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new trial date of April 4 has been set for the man who killed ex-NFL star Will Smith in New Orleans in 2016 following a confrontation over a traffic crash. Cardell Hayes remains free on bond after his earlier manslaughter conviction in Smith’s death was overturned because the trial jury verdict was not unanimous. Trial had been set for this month but a state prosecutor expressed doubts that a jury could be assembled given complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic and the New Orleans area’s recovery from Hurricane Ida. Hayes has long maintained that he shot the former Saints star in self-defense.