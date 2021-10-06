Bengals RB Mixon misses practice, status for Sunday unclear

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn’t practice Wednesday and is day to day with an ankle sprain. Coach Zac Taylor said he wanted to see Mixon at full speed in practice on Thursday before he can make a judgment about his fitness for Cincinnati’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bengals’ injury news was mostly positive, though, with safety Jessie Bates fully participating. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin), receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) had limited participation.