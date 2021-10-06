Giants QB Daniel Jones stepping up in make-or-break season

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is making the most of what is seemingly a make-or-break season. While New York’s 1-3 record isn’t what he wanted heading into Sunday’s game in Dallas against the NFC East-leading Cowboys, Jones is giving every indication the Giants didn’t make a mistake taking him at No. 6 in the 2019 draft. The Duke product is leading the Giants in rushing with 188 yards, hitting 67 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards and four TDs and not making mistakes. He has two turnovers, a fumble and an interception.