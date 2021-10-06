‘Looking ugly’: Why skiing might ditch its combined event

AP National Sports

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

Skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Schwarz won the world titles in Alpine combined last February but will likely have just one more such race in their careers. The 2022 Beijing Olympics might be the last time top-level skiers compete in the traditional discipline that pits speed and technical racers against each other. The new World Cup season does not have any combined events. Its format is outdated and the event is unlikely to return to the calendar. A FIS workgroup is looking into the future of one of Alpine skiing’s oldest disciplines.