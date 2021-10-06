With Irving away again, Nets unsure when team will be whole

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets no longer seem so sure they will have their whole team together for home games when the season opens. General manager Sean Marks had said before training camp that he didn’t expect New York’s vaccine mandate would keep any players from being able to participate. But with Kyrie Irving missing another practice, the team no longer has that confidence. Coach Steve Nash says that “as it stands now, no.” Professional athletes in New York are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to play or practice in the city. Kevin Durant called it “one man’s personal decision on his well-being.”