AP source: Browns’ Mayfield has torn labrum in left shoulder

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the injury tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that won’t require surgery at this time. Mayfield will continue to play as long as the injury to his non-throwing shoulder doesn’t worsen, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Mayfield hurt his shoulder while making a tackle after throwing an interception against Houston on Sept. 21. He led the NFL in completion percentage after two games at 81.6% but has dropped to 65.5%. He completed just 15 of 33 passes last week in a win at Minnesota.