Bills head to Kansas City for AFC title rematch with Chiefs

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are meeting at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game. The Chiefs are coming off a win in Philadelphia where their offense got humming and their much-maligned defense showed a bit of improvement. The Bills are riding high after a 40-0 romp over Houston in which their defense allowed just 109 yards total offense. Buffalo has been the better team statistically this season, though against suspect opposition, while Kansas City has won five of the last six in the series.