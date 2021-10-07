Hurts looks to put up points on Panthers wounded defense

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he’s more than capable of running an NFL offense. The next thing he needs to do is win some games. Philadelphia’s second-round pick in 2020 is 2-6 as a starter over the past two seasons despite putting up some solid numbers this year. Hurts accounted for 434 yards on offense and two touchdowns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Eagles still lost 42-30 as Patrick Mahomes shredded the Eagles defense. Philadelphia hopes to snap a three-game losing streak when the Eagles travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday. The Eagles lead the NFL in yards per carry, and Hurts is a big reason why, averaging 6.6 yards per rush.