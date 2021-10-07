Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 3,000th winner at Belmont Park

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode his 3,000th career winner in the fifth race at Belmont Park. The 29-year-old jockey from Puerto Rico rode Saratoga Kisses to an 8 1/4-length win for trainer and co-owner Rudy Rodriguez. Ortiz is 15th on the career earnings list, totaling over $220 million in purses since his career began in 2011. According to racing database Equibase, Ortiz’s total wins include 92 from Puerto Rico. He has won three consecutive Eclipse Awards as the nation’s top jockey, having led all North American riders in wins and earnings every year since 2017.