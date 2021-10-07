Kane, Matthews and Jones first 3 picks for US Olympic team

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews and Seth Jones are the first three players named to the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team. Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo are Canada’s first three players. Sweden picked Victor Hedman, Gabriel Landeskog and Mika Zibanejad, Finland started with Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen and the Czech Republic selcted David Pastrnak, Ondrej Palat and Jakub Voracek. Each country’s long list of 55 players is due in mid-October. Final rosters will be unveiled in January. The tournament begins Feb. 9.