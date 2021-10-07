Kim Clijsters loses in 3 sets in 1st round at Indian Wells

AP National Sports

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Kim Clijsters lost in three sets in her first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open. She was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 by Katerina Siniakova, a three-time major doubles champion from Czech Republic. Siniakova teamed with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova to win a gold medal in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Clijsters is a 38-year-old Hall of Famer who is on the comeback trail. She won at Indian Wells in 2005 and 2003. Five American men advanced at the combined ATP and WTA event. Tommy Paul defeated 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez, 6-3, 7-6 (3).