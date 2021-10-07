No. 14 Fighting Irish looking to get well against the Hokies

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Virginia Tech is looking to get back in the national rankings when it faces No. 14 Notre Dame on Saturday. The Hokies only loss came on the road at West Virginia. The game is the second of four straight home games for the Hokies. Notre Dame is coming off a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati, but the Fighting Irish have won 20 consecutive regular season games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and 35 in a row against unranked foes.