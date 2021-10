AP National Sports

SMU has won its first five games for a third straight season and is now in the Top 25. This weekend the Mustangs face a Navy team that was a bit of a mess at the start of the season but has now rebounded nicely. The Midshipmen beat Central Florida last week. SMU has won two of the last three meetings in this series, but Navy won 11 of the previous 12 before that.