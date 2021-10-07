No. 6 Oklahoma 13-game W streak began with 4 OTs over Texas

AP National Sports

The Associated Press

Sixth-ranked Oklahoma carries a 13-game winning streak into the annual Red River rivalry game against Texas. The Sooners’ streak began with a four-overtime win in last year’s game at The State Fair of Texas. Texas has scored 160 points while winning three in a row since a loss at future SEC foe Arkansas. Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is the nation’s second-leading rusher at 130 yards per game. Oklahoma is the Big 12’s best rushing defense allowing only 79 yards rushing a game.