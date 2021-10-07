No. 9 Michigan yet to trail in a game with Huskers up next

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Ninth-ranked Michigan looks to keep its roll going with a defense yet to give up more than 17 points and the confidence it can achieve championship goals after falling short in previous seasons under Jim Harbaugh. Nebraska is looking for its first win against a ranked opponent in four seasons under Scott Frost. Michigan is 5-0 for the first time since 2016 and has yet to trail in a game. The Wolverines also have not committed a turnover.