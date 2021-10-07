Steelers look to figure out things against dangerous Broncos

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to climb out of a 1-3 hole when they host Denver. The Steelers have dropped three straight since a season-opening win over Buffalo. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and the offense is struggling and currently ranks 28th in the league in points scored. The Broncos are coming off their first loss of the season. There are questions at quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol. If he can’t go, Denver will turn to Drew Lock.