Surging No. 19 Wake Forest visits upset-minded Syracuse

AP National Sports

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

Nineteenth-ranked Wake Forest visits Syracuse on Saturday aiming to stretch its season-opening win streak to six games. The Orange are coming off a disheartening loss at Florida State in a game decided by a 34-yard field goal as time expired. Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman ranks sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total offense, averaging 293.5 yards per game. Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader is slated to make his third straight start for the Orange. Shrader rushed for a career-high 137 yards and three TDs and threw for another score in the 33-30 loss to the Seminoles.