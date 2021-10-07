Tom Brady faces another familiar face as Bucs are onto Miami

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is facing another familiar opponent this week, minus the emotional element. When Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Miami on Sunday, he’ll see another coach on the opposite sideline who knows him very well. Dolphins coach Brian Flores spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots as an assistant in a variety of roles before going to Miami in 2019. Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer spent 13 seasons in New England before joining Flores’ staff. Brady is 23-12 against Miami, the only team that has beaten him double-digit times.