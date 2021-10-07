Top English cricket official quits after a year in role

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The top official in English cricket quit on Thursday, saying the decision was taken for his wellbeing because the COVID-19 demands of the job have “taken a personal toll on me.” Ian Watmore has stepped down as chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board after serving barely a year in the role. It comes a day before England is to announce whether its players will travel to Australia for the Ashes series scheduled for December and January, and just weeks after the ECB withdrew its men’s and women’s teams from a tour of Pakistan in a decision that created a schism in world cricket. The ECB says Watmore is leaving his position immediately.