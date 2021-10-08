Andy Murray recovers missing ‘stinky’ shoes, wedding ring

AP National Sports

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Andy Murray has recovered his “stinky” sneakers and wedding ring that went missing after the former top-ranked tennis player left them under his car to air them out. The three-time major champion posted a video to Instagram seeking help to find the items. The ring was tied to his shoelaces. The caper began after Murray returned from dinner this week in Indian Wells, California, when he decided to leave his sneakers to dry out underneath his car at his hotel. After leaving them overnight, Murray returned in the morning to find the items gone. He didn’t say who recovered them or how.