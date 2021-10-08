Blackhawks D Caleb Jones sidelined by sprained left wrist

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks lost another young defenseman when the team announced Caleb Jones has a sprained left wrist. The 24-year-old Jones, the younger brother of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones, is expected to miss approximately six weeks. Caleb Jones was acquired in a July trade with Edmonton that moved Duncan Keith to the Oilers. The Blackhawks said Wednesday that defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk will be out for two to four weeks with a sprained right ankle.