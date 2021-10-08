Croatia beats Cyprus 3-0 in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Croatia and Russia have stayed level at the top of Europe Group J in World Cup qualifying after the Croatians beat Cyprus 3-0 and Russia edged Slovakia 1-0. Luka Modric set up Ivan Perisic for the opening goal for Croatia in first-half stoppage time then young defender Josko Gvardiol and Marko Livaja extended the lead with two more goals late on. It was Croatia’s third consecutive win in World Cup qualifying and its fourth competitive game in a row without conceding a goal. Slovenia climbed up to third with a 4-0 win over Malta with two goals from Josip Ilicic.