MLS suspends Felipe Hernandez for gambling violations

AP National Sports

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Major League Soccer suspended Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez without pay for the rest of the season Friday for violating the league’s gambling integrity rules and standards of conduct. MLS said Hernandez engaged in extensive and unlawful sports gambling, including placing wagers on two MLS matches, in direct contravention of league rules. MLS said it initiated an investigation July 5 after Hernandez disclosed to Sporting Kansas City that he was concerned about his personal safety due to gambling debts. Born in Colombia and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, the 23-year-old Hernandez had had a goal and two assists in six games this season. He will eligible for reinstatement Jan. 1.