Netherlands and Germany battle to wins in WCup qualifying

AP National Sports

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

The Netherlands and Germany were among the winners in World Cup qualifying games but neither did it in convincing style. The Dutch beat Latvia 1-0 but still extended its lead at the top of Europe Group G because Norway and Turkey drew 1-1. Germany came from behind to beat Romania 2-1 in Group J to go six points clear. The Czech Republic drew with Wales 2-2 in Group E as they fight for second place. Group leader Belgium is busy with the Nations League. Croatia and Russia stay level on points at the top of Group H after Croatia beat Cyprus 3-0 and Russia won against Slovakia 1-0.