NFL Prospect Watch: Robinson latest standout RB for Alabama

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Brian Robinson Jr. returned for a fifth season at top-ranked Alabama ready for a bigger role as the primary rusher. The Crimson Tide senior running back is not only handling the added responsibilities with the same explosiveness as his standout predecessors, but showing durability that is impressing NFL scouts. He has 379 yards rushing and six touchdowns and is coming off a career day featuring 171 yards on 36 carries with four touchdowns that helped beat No. 12 Mississippi 42-21. The Alabama native waited his turn and is now primed to join the list of standout Crimson Tide backs.