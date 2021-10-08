Skip to Content
Ridder, Ford help No. 5 Cincinnati rout Temple 52-3

By JEFF WALLNER
Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Cincinnati routed Temple 52-3 on Friday night for its 23rd straight home victory. Jerome Ford ran for a career-high 149 yards and two scores to help the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American) avoid a letdown after their big victory at Notre Dame last week. The home streak is the second-longest in the country, behind Clemson at 31. Temple (3-3, 1-1) has played Cincinnati tough in recent years with the previous three meetings decided by a combined 20 points, including a 15-13 victory by the Bearcats in the last meeting in 2019. Temple’s D’wan Mathis was held to 120 yards passing with an interception. He was sacked five times.  

Associated Press

