Swiatek easily wins at Indian Wells; Murray, Raducanu begin

AP National Sports

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Iga Swiatek needed just 71 minutes to dispatch Petra Martic 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. The last time the Southern California tournament was played in 2019, Swiatek lost in qualifying. Now, she’s the No. 2 seed and the 2020 French Open champion. Swiatek won nine of the first 10 games against Martic before the Polish star got broken twice and fell behind 0-3 in the second set. Swiatek rallied to win the next six games and close out the match. Former top-ranked Andy Murray, U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and runner-up Leyla Fernandez played night matches at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.