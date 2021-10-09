AJ Allmendinger remains perfect on The Roval with 3rd win

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger charged into the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an overtime victory Saturday in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allmendinger remained a perfect 3-0 on the hybrid road course/oval added to the NASCAR schedule in 2018. He wasn’t in the inaugural race, won by Chase Briscoe. Allmendinger won for the fifth time this season, tying his career-high set in 2006 when Allmendinger raced in Champ Car. Jeb Burton, Myatt Snyder, Jeremy Clements and Riley Herbst were all eliminated from playoff contention as NASCAR cut the Xfinity field from 12 to eight.