Bears place RB Montgomery on IR, activate LB Trevathan

AP National Sports

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve because of a sprained knee and activated linebacker Danny Trevathan. They also announced defensive tackle Akiem Hicks did not travel with the team and will miss Sunday’s game at Las Vegas. Montgomery will miss at least three games after he was hurt on a run in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Detroit. The third-year pro ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing with 309 yards. Damien Williams figures to play a bigger role in his absence. Trevathan, in his 10th season, missed the first four games.