Cheek, Elon hold off Maine rally for 33-23 win

AP National Sports

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Davis Cheek passed for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to lead Elon’s 33-23 victory over Maine. After Cheek’s 1-yard touchdown run gave Elon a 26-10 lead in the third quarter, Maine’s Trevin Ewing returned the ensuing kickoff 96-yards for a touchdown. The Black Bears drew even closer, 26-23, when Zavier Scott scored on an 8-yard run later in the third. McKinley Witherspoon’s 2-yard TD run put the Phoenix back up by 10 early in the fourth quarter. Cheek completed 29 of 37 passes for 332 yards. Derek Robertson went 19 of 32 for 283 for the Black Bears.