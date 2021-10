Chiefs LB Willie Gay says mental health is a struggle

AP National Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. posted on social media that he is struggling with his mental health. “I love you all,” Gay tweeted, adding, “just know my mental health is F’d up.” Gay offered no specifics in the tweet, which was posted soon after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Gay was excused from practice for “personal reasons.” Gay, 23, returned to practice just this week after coming off injured reserve. Gay hurt his toe and landed on the IR list in early September, and the Chiefs now have a 21-day window to activate him.